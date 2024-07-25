Goderich readying itself for 'big dig' and big changes on the square

At this point next year, Goderich's downtown will be under construction.

"It's going to look different. The reason why we're doing this is because it's an infrastructure project, right? Our infrastructure that you don't see under the pavement is over 100 years old, so council has made the decision that now it's time to do it. Now it's time to replace it," said Goderich Mayor Trevor Bazinet.

The $9 million project, which is expected to begin in March 2025 and last through to the fall of 2026, will replace all the water and sewer lines under Goderich's famous Courthouse Square.

Even though the plan is to go block by block during construction, the work is still going to be a massive disruption for downtown businesses.

"What is that going to look like on their bottom line, to be honest, for the next two summers? The details of the final plan, you know, we'll get there, and it'll be, I feel like it'll be great regardless of what the details end up being," said Huron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Colin Carmichael.

But those above ground details have people talking in town. The plan is to dramatically widen the sidewalk and narrow the street that encircles the Huron County Courthouse from three lanes to two, adding trees and benches along the new sidewalk and making Goderich's downtown much more pedestrian-oriented.

Goderich's Courthouse Square, seen on July 25, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

"So there's going to be two lanes, because there's kind of three lanes right now. They're going to be marked lanes, so you know which lane you're in. Right now, you can see when cars drive around it's free flowing, and especially during tourist season it gets a little confusing, a little chaotic," said Bazinet.

One of the other main talking points with the new downtown plan right now centre around parking. Under the plan right now, about 30 to 40 parking spots will be lost on the downtown square.

However, Bazinet said the town will be creating a new free municipal parking lot within a block of downtown, and they hope that will ease some of those parking concerns.

"We're looking at between 30 and 40 parking spots around the square that are going to disappear, but there is going to be another off site parking lot for people to park. So at 42 spots in the new lot, we're pretty much net zero for parking," said Bazinet.

Proposed plans for renovations of Goderich's Courthouse Square. (Source: Town of Goderich)

A Downtown Revitalization Task Force has spent many months putting together the best possible plan to minimize disruptions and get the most out of this once in a century opportunity.

"It's that balance of our tourism industry versus people who live here year round. Businesses versus people who live on the Square. People often forget that people live on the Square as well. That needs to considered as well," said Carmichael.

"We want to create a legacy here that's going to last for the next 60 to 70 years. So, we want to create something when we're no longer here, that our future generations can enjoy as well. And our downtown, it's our community hub, so let's do it right," said Bazinet.

You can learn more about Goderich's Downtown Revitalization Project online.

A final decision on the above ground layout for Goderich's new Courthouse Square is expected this fall.