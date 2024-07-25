LONDON
London

    • $1.3-million drug bust by London police

    Items seized as part of a bust by London police on July 16, 2024. (Source: London police) Items seized as part of a bust by London police on July 16, 2024. (Source: London police)
    Two London men are facing charges after a $1.3-million bust of drugs and jewelry.

    On July 16, police from the guns and gangs section arrested two people after using warrants on two vehicles and a home on Eclipse Walk.

    A 45 year old and a 41 year old have been charged jointly with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of selling.

    Police said the total value of the items seized was $1,346,528.

    Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in August.

     

    Here's the items that were seized

    • 632.3 pounds of cannabis bud, value $948,450
    • 3413 grams of cannabis shatter, value $170,650
    • 1,470 cannabis resin vape pens and refills, value $73,500
    • 1,026 grams of MDMA, value $51,300
    • 300 grams of cocaine, value $30,000
    • 628 Oxycodone 80 mg tablets, value $25,120
    • 306 assorted Psilocybin edibles, value $15,300
    • 7.174 lbs of hashish, value $14,348
    • 710 assorted cannabis edibles, value $7,100
    • 125 Cannabis resin packages, value $5,000
    • 397 grams of Psilocybin, value $3,970
    • 179 pre-rolled cannabis joints, value $1,790
    • Approximately $8,000 in cash
    • 15 Rolex watches
    • Assorted jewelry

