$1.3-million drug bust by London police

Two London men are facing charges after a $1.3-million bust of drugs and jewelry.

On July 16, police from the guns and gangs section arrested two people after using warrants on two vehicles and a home on Eclipse Walk.

A 45 year old and a 41 year old have been charged jointly with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of selling.

Police said the total value of the items seized was $1,346,528.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in August.

Here's the items that were seized