$1.3-million drug bust by London police
Two London men are facing charges after a $1.3-million bust of drugs and jewelry.
On July 16, police from the guns and gangs section arrested two people after using warrants on two vehicles and a home on Eclipse Walk.
A 45 year old and a 41 year old have been charged jointly with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of selling.
Police said the total value of the items seized was $1,346,528.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in August.
Here's the items that were seized
- 632.3 pounds of cannabis bud, value $948,450
- 3413 grams of cannabis shatter, value $170,650
- 1,470 cannabis resin vape pens and refills, value $73,500
- 1,026 grams of MDMA, value $51,300
- 300 grams of cocaine, value $30,000
- 628 Oxycodone 80 mg tablets, value $25,120
- 306 assorted Psilocybin edibles, value $15,300
- 7.174 lbs of hashish, value $14,348
- 710 assorted cannabis edibles, value $7,100
- 125 Cannabis resin packages, value $5,000
- 397 grams of Psilocybin, value $3,970
- 179 pre-rolled cannabis joints, value $1,790
- Approximately $8,000 in cash
- 15 Rolex watches
- Assorted jewelry
