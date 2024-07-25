LONDON
London

    • Jessie Fleming instrumental in Canada’s opening win

    2024 Canada Olympic Women’s soccer team. (Source: Soccer Canada) 2024 Canada Olympic Women’s soccer team. (Source: Soccer Canada)
    London’s Jessie Fleming played a perfect through ball from beyond midfield which lead to the game winning goal as Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 to open the Olympics in St Etienne France.

    With the match tied 1-1, Fleming, Canada’s Captain, set up Evelyne Viens in the 79th minute who scored the winner.

    The reigning Olympic champions trailed 1-0 after 13 minutes but pulled even just prior to half on a goal by Cloe Lacasse.

    London defender Shelina Zadorsky came in as a substitute in the 94th minute.

    After picking up a big three points, their next match is Sunday against France. 

