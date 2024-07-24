Over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 shotguns and more seized in search warrant

London police have seized multiple firearms, and ammunition following the arrest of a wanted man in the east end of the city in early July.

On the afternoon of July 10, in the 5000 block of Dundas Street, the 29-year-old man who was wanted in relation to outstanding warrants surrounding the possession, and careless use of firearms and ammunition, was arrested by London police.

A search warrant was executed at a Dundas Street residence, and police seized ten shotguns, nine rifles, two switchblades and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

The 29-year-old was arrested, and an additional 62-year-old man also faces weapons charges.