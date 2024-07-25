LONDON
London

    Southwest Public Health issues boil water advisory

    The town of Rodney is under a boil water advisory.

    Officials with Southwestern Public Health said recent test samples indicated the presence of bacteria.

    Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming.

    This includes brushing teeth and making ice and baby formula.

