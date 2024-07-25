Threats to kill a person lead to charges in Sarnia

A Sarnia man has been arrested after police said he brandished a machete and threatened to kill a person.

The incident happened at Canatara Park in July 23 — offices said the found the suspect fleeing the scene and had to do a high-risk vehicle stop on Wellington Street.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident and charged with utter threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

The 21 year old was held in custody pending a bail hearing.