Belgrave farmer fined for selling unpasteurized milk and dairy products

A Belgrave farmer has officially been convicted of operating a milk plant without a license, and now faces a $5,000 fine.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that it was made aware of the farm operating in violation of the milk act, and an investigation throughout June 2023 revealed that milk and milk products had been distributed from the farm.

A search warrant executed on August 17, 2023, revealed that the farmer was processing unpasteurized milk, cheese, and butter for distribution, without a license.

On April 29, 2024, the farmer was found guilty and ordered to pay $1,500 for each of three counts, alongside a victim fine surcharge – a relatively light sentence, seeing as the maximum fine that can be issued is up to $2,000 per day that the offense continues, and if found guilty again, up to $10,000 per day.

According to Health Canada, unpasteurized milk has health risks including Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria – which can cause serious health concerns including fever, vomiting, kidney failure, miscarriage, and in extreme cases, death.