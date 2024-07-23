Downtown London robbery ends in witness being stabbed

A robbery early this afternoon has London Police Services on the hunt for a suspect.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed in the altercation that ensued – sustaining serious injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics, and the suspect left the area on foot on Sydenham Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, average build, with shoulder length hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey with the number 11 on the back, blue shorts, and yellow running shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact London police.