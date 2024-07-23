LONDON
London

    • 147 Unifor Local 27 members take to the picket lines

    Members of Unifor Local 27 could be seen picketing on Oxford Street this afternoon (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) Members of Unifor Local 27 could be seen picketing on Oxford Street this afternoon (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    147 HCL Logistics workers went on strike at 6 p.m. on Monday night.

    The members of Unifor Local 27 could be seen picketing on Oxford Street this afternoon.

    Members working for the defence goods shipping business are hoping for a fair deal and Chairperson Jason West said, “We’re standing up… we just want a fair wage and we want some respect like most workers today want”.

