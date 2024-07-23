Feature film 'Falsehood' being shot in director's hometown of London

It was a taste of Hollywood North in downtown London on Tuesday as a hometown boy wrapped up shooting a feature film outside Budweiser Gardens along Talbot Street.

“The film is called ‘Falsehood’,” said Ethan Hickey, the writer and director of the film. “It’s a science fiction thriller and the premise is if you had the memories of everyone living and everyone who ever lived, what would you do and where would you go.”

In a scene of art imitating life on Tuesday the crew was shooting a sequence with a male and female candidate looking to get elected as President of the United States.

“It’s looks great to have the Americans flags and the podium up here on the steps of Budweiser Gardens,” said Hickey.

The film is being shot with a cast of 16 and a crew of about forty-five with some being from Los Angles. The film which took five weeks to shoot is expected to be released in late 2025 and Hickey is looking to sell it to a streaming service.

For Hickey this is his third feature film and the second one to be shot entirely in his hometown adding, “I’m really grateful growing up here in Old South, I walk these streets every day and it’s cool to turn them into a movie set.”