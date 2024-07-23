Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy

For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.

Accompanied by his parents and lawyer, Nicholas Lemke, age 20, walked into the Elgin County Courthouse Tuesday and plead guilty to three charges.

“It’s unreal, he’s just a kid himself, so very young,” said Sarah Payne, Aiden’s mother, who has been attending court for close to a year, waiting for this day.

In front of Justice Glen Donald, Lemke plead guilty to impaired causing the death of Curtis, 11, and impaired causing bodily harm to Carol Wilson and Mark Lavallee who both suffered multiple injuries when they were struck by the pickup truck driven by Lemke.

In an agreed statement of facts, Lemke had a blood alcohol level of 140 mg/100 ml blood.

He was driving west on Talbot St. in St. Thomas in the left turn lane at Caso Crossing, when he veered right and struck multiple people on the sidewalk in front of the former Brunswick Tavern, including the 11-year-old Curtis.

He was pinned under the truck, and died instantaneously from blunt force trauma.

In the joint statement by Crown Attorney David Rose and defence attorney Keli Mersereau - read aloud by Rose - Lemke had been drinking a combination of beer and whisky, and there was a bottle of whisky in the vehicle.

In a jam-packed courtroom, Lemke had a dozen family and friends supporting him on the left side of room, while about 15-20 family and friends were there for the Curtis family.

Nicholas Lemke, 20, walks into the courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont. on July 23, 2024 to plead guilty to three charges including impaired driving causing death of 11-year old Aiden Curtis in 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

Members on both sides were brought to tears while the guilty pleas were read.

Outside the courthouse after the case was adjourned, Curtis’s father Chad told CTV News, while this is progress in the case, he’s upset that Lemke has been out of custody for more than a year.

“He's got to be home for Christmas, he's got to be home for his birthdays,” said Chad.

“We've been we've been missing Aiden for over a year now, and our lives are never be the same. I hope he gets what he deserves. I know they won't give him the time I want him to have, but he does need to learn a lesson”.

For Payne, who has been attending every appearance, this is finally a step forward.

“It’s a lot of progress, but whatever he gets, it’s not going to be enough for me,” said Payne.

“He’ll get to go back home to his mom eventually, where Aiden can’t”.

In an interview with CTV London the day after the crash, Aiden’s father Chad said his youngest son was killed only a few days before what would have been his twelfth birthday.

In the weeks following Aiden's death, a large memorial was built at the scene of the crash, a vigil took place in remembrance, and on what would have been his birthday, was marked with red birthday balloons.

The crown and defence have not come to a joint submission on a sentence.

The case will return to court November 20, 2024, where a full day has been set aside for victim impact statements and sentencing.