LONDON
London

    • Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Drive is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.

    That closure is due to a cement truck which has collided with the CN train bridge, getting lodged beneath the pass.

    Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as they work at the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail

    A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News