Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Drive is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
That closure is due to a cement truck which has collided with the CN train bridge, getting lodged beneath the pass.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as they work at the scene.
