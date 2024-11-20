Detroit Lions hosting watch party at Canada Life Place

The Detroit Lions are hosting a watch party at Canada Life Place in London soon for fans to enjoy the team’s away game.

It all takes place on Dec. 22 when they face the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The watch party is the first the Lions have hosted here in Canada during the regular NFL season.

Ticket pre-sale begins on Monday at 10 a.m. for Lions Loyal Members. An email will be sent to those members with instructions.

For the general public, you can snag your tickets for the general sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ticket prices vary. For the Lions Loyal Members, it is $5 plus applicable fees. For the general public, tickets will be $10 plus fees. You can purchase a maximum of six.

Reservations will be accepted until Dec. 20 or until all seats are filled.

The following features can be anticipated:

Appearances and performances by Detroit Lions cheerleaders and mascot Roary

Appearances and performances by the Detroit Lions Drumline, Honolulu Boom

A pre-game tailgate outside the arena on Dundas Street with music, food trucks and games for fans

Exclusive giveaways for early arriving fans

More information on the event is available here.