'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire

A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.

“Yes, I had kids, my two daughters, my two daughters were sleeping, yes,” exclaimed Jimmy Harback Jr., still out of sorts after the dramatic ordeal a day prior.

“We woke up late last night from gun shots and we were all shocked and… It was a shocker, but I don’t know what we did wrong or anything, but yeah,” said Harback Jr.

He believes the home was hit with as many as seven bullets.

London Police said officers responded to the Briarhill Avenue home around 2:40 Tuesday morning after receiving a 911 call. When they arrived, they found evidence a firearm had been discharged. Fortunately, nobody was struck with a bullet, and there were no injuries.

On Wednesday, front windows were still shattered with bullet holes, pieces of measuring tape remained affixed to the glass, and there were visible holes in parts of the siding on the front wall of the home.

A measuring marker is set up next to a bullet hole in a London family's home, November 20, 2024 (Brian Bicknell/CTV News London)

Jimmy Harback Sr. said he was watching TV in his bedroom when a shot came dangerously close. He was okay but couldn’t believe his own eyes when he realized his TV had been shot.

“Well, I was up watching TV… and I thought it was the TV that blew. And I got up and I seen a couple bullet holes in top of the window. And I checked out and I didn’t see no-one. It was quick,” he explained.

“You’re concerned for the little ones but what can you do, right? The cops show up and say, ‘lock your door and be careful,’ but a guy can walk around carrying a gun, right?” he added.

This home on Briarhill Avenue was shot at early Tuesday morning. Pictured Wednesday, November 20, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Harback Jr. said it’s going to take some time to get over the shock of what happened.

“It’s going to be stressful, but we have to work together. I’m just shocked. They just have to find the person,” he said.

Police said the investigation has been turned over to the London Police Guns and Gangs Unit.

Anyone with dash-cam or security video in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to get in touch with police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.