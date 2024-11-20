London Health Sciences Centre holds second monthly Community Update Meeting
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) held its second monthly Community Update Meeting today.
The hour-long virtual meeting was livestreamed through LHSC's website and social media channels.
LHSC says the sessions serve as a platform to keep the public informed about what’s happening within the organization, share updates on new initiatives, and outline the steps being taken to deliver excellent care.
During his opening remarks - LHSC Supervisor David Musyj, addressed the ongoing police investigation into past financial practices at the organization, but did not provide any updates.
"I want to assure you all that we are hopeful this investigation will not lead to any criminal charges, but ultimately, that is LPS’s expertise," continued Musyj.
"I want to note that this process will take time – months, not days and weeks. I will try to update everyone on progress, but please respect this is a criminal investigation and that I am limited in what I can say during the investigation"
Musyj emphasized work being done to recognize staff, saying one of his responsibilities as Supervisor is to address operational, governance and financial issues that have taken root at LHSC over the past few years.
"It is not fair to our frontline team members that they have to address these topics," said Musyj.
Musyj discussed a number of internal and exterior surveys being conducted to gather input from LHSC staff and the community.
Dr. Christine MacDonald, Head of the Emergency Departments addressed the respiratory season - emphasizing the importance of vaccinations and encouraged masking.
"Many of us will have experienced family members or ourselves with walking pneumonia, cases of this are on the rise," said Dr. MacDonald.
Dr. MacDonald acknowledged current lengthy wait times at the emergency department but added they are working on addressing this issue.
Vice President of People and Employee Experience, Julia Marchesan discussed human resources at the hospital, including retention, vacancies and trending age distributions.
"We are working on our financial health and therefore have been very, very vigorous in considering whether we need to hire more people in order for us to be accountable related to our finances," said Marchesan.
When asked about plans to replace the LHSC Board of Directors, Musyj said it will take time, and there is no need to rush the process.
