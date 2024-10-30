LONDON
London

    • London police investigating LHSC's 'past financial practices'

    London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is being investigated by London Police Service, who LHSC confirmed on Wednesday are looking into ‘past financial practices.’

    The hospital says that it is cooperating with police, however it was stated that LHSC will not provide comment on the ongoing investigation.

    This follows the appointment of David Musyj as supervisor at the end of September in the midst of the resignation of all members of the board of directors.

    In May, Musyj took a leave of absence as president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) to become the acting president and CEO of LHSC.

    He has since made steps to pare down a $150 million deficit that was projected for 2025, trimming several senior staff members, and working to balance the books at LHSC. 

