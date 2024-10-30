'He intentionally left my son to die': A mother confronts the man who killed her son in a hit-and-run collision
Fighting back tears, a mother condemned the actions of the man who hit and killed her son, telling the court during her victim impact statement, “He intentionally left my son to die, fleeing the scene and showing no remorse for his actions. He turned himself in only when there were no places left to run.”
The 14-year-old boy, whose identity has been protected by the courts, was struck by a pick-up truck driven by 36-year-old Langton native Nicholas Burtch. The collision happened on the afternoon of December 6 along Fairground Road near the hamlet of Cultus. The teen, who was walking with a friend, was tossed into a farmer's field and died shortly after in hospital. Burtch never stopped.
On Wednesday morning Burtch entered a guilty plea at the Simcoe Courthouse in Norfolk County to a charge related to failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death. The teen's mother told the court, “My life will never be the same, and I have been sentenced to live a life without my son.”
Soon after leaving the scene Burtch would be heard telling friends and family that he damaged his truck after hitting a deer, but also told them he had heard about the boy being hit.
His wife tried to get a friend to drive him to her mother's house in Havelock, east of Peterborough - a 330-kilometre drive. The friend considered the request but ultimately declined.
Following tips from people in the area, the OPP learned Burtch’s truck was parked behind a trailer, under a small Quonset hut, on his mother’s property.
Burtch alongside his wife and children also live on the property.
Police obtained a warrant and searched the property, and subsequently interviewed Burtch. He continued to claim he had hit a deer but as the interview was concluding he told police he was unsure if it was a deer or a person. He then said, “If I could take it back, I would.”
The OPP officer conducting the interview said, “I know you didn't mean to hit him.”
Burtch responded, “I didn't.”
During the court proceeding on Wednesday there were 18 victim impact statements from friends and family. The young man’s father told the court, “Every day’s been filled with anger, sadness and confusion. Every day is struggle. I feel tired, unmotivated, and find it hard to get out of bed.”
The Ontario Superior Court justice hearing the case offered Burtch a chance to express remorse, which he first he declined. But - when pressed - he broke down, sobbing. He then looked at the family and said, “I am deeply, deeply, deeply sorry."
It was noted during the sentencing phase that Burtch had no previous criminal convictions but had some speeding citations.
The Assistant Crown Attorney and Burtch's lawyer agreed to an 18-month sentence which the court accepted. With time served he'll spend 52 days in custody. Burtch also received two years probation and a five year driving prohibition.
