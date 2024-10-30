Witness testifies about verbal argument at bush party shooting
Maya Pluchowski told the jury at the bush party murder trial that on July 30 of 2021, she and others hopped into a car driven by one of the accused in the case Emily Altmann.
The 21 year old said, "I didn't know the exact location but I knew we were going to a party in the woods."
She said a short while after arriving to the wooded area off Pack Road in southwest London, she noticed a photo or flash coming from another group at the party, which upset Altmann, "In my opinion, it was pettiness...Emily appeared to be angry, she was just screaming."
After things appeared to calm down, a drink was thrown in her direction, which spilled on some of her friends, "Emily just started screaming right away...'You b***h come here I'll beat the s**t out of you.’"
Pluchowski said much of her anger was directed at a previous witness in this case, Isa Restrepo.
She said as she and her friends were being escorted out of the field, Altmann was yelling, saying, "She (Altmann) was angry and she was talking about how she was going to get somebody and beat Isa up...her voice was raised."
She continued, "Getting a girl to come fight her I believe was mentioned a couple of times."
Over the 10 days of testimony, the court has heard that the other co-accused in this case, Carlos Guerra Guerra, would eventually drive up to the party and he would be seen with a gun in his vehicle.
Before the night ends, 18-year-old Josue Silva would be shot and killed from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The 22-year-old Altmann and 23-year-old Guerra Guerra have both pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
Pluchowski’s testimony is expected to resume on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, forensic pathologist Dr. Ted Tweedie testified that the bullet that killed Silva when through his body, adding that be believed the muzzle of the gun could have been, “…loosely pressed up against his skin to 36 inches away.”
The jury was also shown dozens of photos of the scene taken by the forensic identification unit of the London Police Service.
