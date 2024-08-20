'Difficult but necessary steps' LHSC continues to trim senior staff

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced five more senior staff have left the organization.

It’s part of the hospital’s bid to knock down its $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025

It follows the departure of two senior staff last week, including an executive and a corporate executive.

Interim CEO David Musyj has stated the structural changes would take three to four months, and this is the third month of the shake-up.

In a statement to CTV News Tuesday, Musyj said “the changes to our executive leadership team reflect some of the difficult but necessary steps we are taking to set the right course for the future of the organization and deliver on our commitment to a structure that will support our long-term vision and returning LHSC to a balanced budget.”

Peter Bergmanis, who represents the London chapter of health care watch dog, the Ontario Health Coalition, applauds the changes.

“We’re in a crisis of staffing that we need more patient care and not more top-heavy managers. So, he’s taken that to heart. Obviously he still has more work to do. But we have to say that we can applaud that there’s these six-digit figure executives who are now departing, and they didn’t really add value,” said Bergmanis.