Police investigating following fire that prompted school evacuation at Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute

Police have deemed that a fire at an Ingersoll school was suspicious in nature.

Students and staff at Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute were safely evacuated following the fire at the school on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the school around 10:30 a.m. to reports of smoke. According to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) the fire has been put out.

The school will be closed for the rest of the day while restoration crews clear smoke from the building.

Students evacuated to Ingersoll District Memorial Centre and parents who wish to dismiss their child for the day were asked to call the school attendance line or pick up their child directly at the arena.

Bus transportation will be available at the regular end of day dismissal time from the Ingersoll arena.

The school board has said at this time, staff and students are not able to get their personal belongings from the school.

Classes are expected to resume Monday morning – however police say that they are looking for the people or person responsible for setting the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.