Victim forced into a vehicle, assaulted, robbed, and held against their will: police

A 37-year-old Tillsonburg resident has been arrested following an argument in St. Thomas that got heated.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday, police were called after a person was forced into a vehicle and assaulted.

Investigation revealed that an argument between a group of people – who were known to each other – escalated, resulting in the victim bring driven away in the vehicle against their will.

Police located the vehicle, and EMS was called to treat the victim for their injuries.

As a result, the Tillsonburg resident faces charges of assault, robbery with theft, forcible confinement and disobey court order.