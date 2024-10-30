London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS

A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.

The London Police Service said the man was arrested on the weekend in relation to the investigation that dates back to July.

According to the LPS, more than 30 separate incidents were reported. Video surveillance and photos were given to officers by businesses that were involved. Police determined it was the same suspect in each theft.

On Oct. 25, the man was found and arrested in the east end of London.

The LPS report more than $70,000 in product was reported stolen.

A 35-year-old London man is now facing 31 counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of theft over $5,000, 17 counts of failure to comply with release order.