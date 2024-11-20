Dozens of Londoners tell city council their priorities ahead of municipal budget deliberations

Council faces tough choices when it looks to balance the budget later this week.

On Tuesday, 45 Londoners took part in a public participation meeting to voice their priorities for municipal spending amid another anticipated property tax hike.

“The city's budgetary decisions send a message, intentional or not, about the value placed on the nonprofit sector,” said Maureen Cassidy, CEO of Pillar Nonprofit Network.

Cassidy urged council to reinstate the full funding for Capital, Innovation, and Grassroots grants and to anchor this funding to a stable tax base rather than reserve fund balances.

Others spoke about the financial burden faced by homeowners living on fixed incomes if council doesn’t reduce the 7.4 per cent tax rate increase in the mayor’s draft budget.

However, the vast majority of delegates implored council to make a greater financial commitment to addressing homelessness, including support to continue year-round shelter services operated by Ark Aid Street Mission.

“The Ark is more than just a place. It’s a lifeline for those who need help, including myself,” said Grant MacDonald who has utilized one of the 90 spaces. “For those of us facing challenges, having a place like The Ark is the difference between hope and despair.”

Sarah Campbell, executive director of The Ark told council, “I think we want to do the right thing as a community, but the money gets in the way.”

Campbell explained that funding for year-round service avoids the cost of ramping up and winding down service each winter, “With stable funding, we can anticipate growth of services, or responding to cold weather, doing up to 30 per cent more. But there’s no 30 per cent more of zero. We need that stable funding.”

The $4.23-million request from The Ark may have received a lifeline from the federal government last week.

According to Deputy City Manager Kevin Dickins, additional funding announced by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos could go a long way towards addressing The Ark’s $4.22-million business case in the 2025 Budget.

Further details are anticipated during budget deliberations that begin on Nov. 21.

Once deliberations are complete, the mayor can veto any amendments made by council.

A veto can only be overruled by a 2/3 majority of council.