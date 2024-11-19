LONDON
London

    • Road closures for BRT work in London

    BRT road closures - london - nov 2024
    Share

    Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.

    Wellington Street will be closed at both Queens Avenue and King Street from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

    The intersection of Dundas Street and Wellington Street will also be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

    Detours will be in place. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News