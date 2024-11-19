Hate-related graffiti found at local public school, again

For the second time, a London man has been charged after the discovery of hate-related graffiti and property damage at a local school.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of the damage at Emily Carr Public School on Hawthorne Road.

According to police, damage consisted of hate-related symbols and words written on and around the school.

After looking at video surveillance, police saw the damage being done shortly before midnight on Nov. 17.

Mariusz Christopher Grabarczyk, 41, has been arrested and charged. Police told CTV News the same man was arrested and charged after hate-related graffiti was spray painted outside the same school in August.

Charges laid