Map of possible Service Depots for homeless encampments gets pushback from east London councillor
Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.
“We're willing to do our part, but not when other parts of the city do nothing,” explained Coun. Hadleigh McAlister, who represents Ward 1 in the east-end. “That is really the issue. It's what I hear time and time again from my residents.”
Service Depots are temporarily set up each day near encampments to offer basic needs like food and water as well as a location for portable sanitation stations.
On Nov. 9, city council did not approve a list of recommended Service Depot locations developed by the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness because it primarily clustered them within core neighbourhoods and east London.
However, the results of an alternative process undertaken by city staff is raising the same concerns.
Maps were developed of city parks incorporating a set of council-approved restrictions and setback distances until only a handful of locations remained.
Important factors included vehicular access, terrain, floodplains, proximity to primary schools, sufficient space for encampments, and prohibition from being on the main street of a Business Improvement Area (BIA).
Adding a 100-metre setback from residential properties resulted in just 9 viable options—all in east London—and almost half in McAlister’s ward.
Potential Service Depot Locations: 100m setback from residential properties. (Source: City of London)
Reducing the residential setback to 50 metres produced 14 viable options—all but two in east London—including five in McAlister’s ward.
Potential Service Depot Locations: 50m setback from residential properties. (Source: City of London)
“Far too much concentration in east London,” added McAlister. “I don't think it's fair that one part of the city has to handle all this on their own.”
Seventy-three of London’s 596 parks are considered Environmentally Significant Areas (ESA’s) and therefore excluded from consideration.
Another 15 parks were also excluded from consideration:
- Boyle Park
- Piccadilly Park
- Campbell’s Park
- Richard B. Harrison Park
- CNRA Park
- Queens Park
- Gibbons Park
- Springbank Park
- Harris Park
- Thames Park
- Ivey Park
- Wellington Valley Park
- Lorne Ave Park
- Victoria Park
- McMahen Park
“I was really struck by the number of parks that were considered completely off limits,” admitted McAlister. “I think its kind of unfair because I do have a number of parks in east London, and what the report is showing is essentially those parks are okay. But then in the north and west, we won't even look at them.”
McAlister said neighbourhood resistance to new Service Depots in his ward is based on past experiences.
“I do think we do have to have more on site supervision and services because what we have heard from neighbouring residents is that there are issues that come with having those depots,” he added.
McAlister believes council may have to reconsider the size of setback distances from residential properties if a fair distribution of depots is to occur across the city.
Time for neighborhood feedback is extremely limited.
The maps were released on Monday morning and recommendations will be made by the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) on Tuesday.
The committee is also being asked to determine the preferred method for neighbourhood engagement once new service depot locations are chosen.
Possible Service Depot Addresses:
Potential Service Depot Locations: 100m setback from residential properties. (Source: City of London)
Potential Service Depot Locations: 50m setback from residential properties. (Source: City of London)
The locations initially recommended by the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness on Oct. 29 were:
- Evergreen Park
- Fairmount School
- Kiwanis Central South Park
- McCormick Park
- Municipal Parking Lot #12
- Thompson Park.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Canada's rising youth unemployment could cost the country billions, report says
The unemployment rate for Canadians between 18 and 24 was 12.8 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada, more than double the rate of those older than 25.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Dave Coulier debuts shaved head with a little help from his friend John Stamos
As Dave Coulier continues to go through cancer treatment, he is getting some support from his friend John Stamos.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.