Map of possible Service Depots for homeless encampments gets pushback from east London councillor

Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.

“We're willing to do our part, but not when other parts of the city do nothing,” explained Coun. Hadleigh McAlister, who represents Ward 1 in the east-end. “That is really the issue. It's what I hear time and time again from my residents.”

Service Depots are temporarily set up each day near encampments to offer basic needs like food and water as well as a location for portable sanitation stations.

On Nov. 9, city council did not approve a list of recommended Service Depot locations developed by the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness because it primarily clustered them within core neighbourhoods and east London.

However, the results of an alternative process undertaken by city staff is raising the same concerns.

Maps were developed of city parks incorporating a set of council-approved restrictions and setback distances until only a handful of locations remained.

Important factors included vehicular access, terrain, floodplains, proximity to primary schools, sufficient space for encampments, and prohibition from being on the main street of a Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Adding a 100-metre setback from residential properties resulted in just 9 viable options—all in east London—and almost half in McAlister’s ward.

Reducing the residential setback to 50 metres produced 14 viable options—all but two in east London—including five in McAlister’s ward.

“Far too much concentration in east London,” added McAlister. “I don't think it's fair that one part of the city has to handle all this on their own.”

Seventy-three of London’s 596 parks are considered Environmentally Significant Areas (ESA’s) and therefore excluded from consideration.

Another 15 parks were also excluded from consideration:

Boyle Park

Piccadilly Park

Campbell’s Park

Richard B. Harrison Park

CNRA Park

Queens Park

Gibbons Park

Springbank Park

Harris Park

Thames Park

Ivey Park

Wellington Valley Park

Lorne Ave Park

Victoria Park

McMahen Park

“I was really struck by the number of parks that were considered completely off limits,” admitted McAlister. “I think its kind of unfair because I do have a number of parks in east London, and what the report is showing is essentially those parks are okay. But then in the north and west, we won't even look at them.”

McAlister said neighbourhood resistance to new Service Depots in his ward is based on past experiences.

“I do think we do have to have more on site supervision and services because what we have heard from neighbouring residents is that there are issues that come with having those depots,” he added.

McAlister believes council may have to reconsider the size of setback distances from residential properties if a fair distribution of depots is to occur across the city.

Time for neighborhood feedback is extremely limited.

The maps were released on Monday morning and recommendations will be made by the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) on Tuesday.

The committee is also being asked to determine the preferred method for neighbourhood engagement once new service depot locations are chosen.

Possible Service Depot Addresses:

Potential Service Depot Locations: 100m setback from residential properties. (Source: City of London)

Potential Service Depot Locations: 50m setback from residential properties. (Source: City of London)

The locations initially recommended by the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness on Oct. 29 were: