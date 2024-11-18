Handgun used in downtown London robbery: police

An arrest has been made after a robbery involving a handgun in downtown London.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said a woman was working in a locked business in the area of Richmond Street and Horton Street when somebody knocked at the door.

According to police, the woman opened the door and the man on the other side pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.

After handing over cash, the victim was struck with the handgun, the suspect took property from her and ran from the scene on foot.

Around 8:45 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street where after searching him, found stolen property and drugs. A firearm was not found at the time of the arrest.

A 27 year old from London has been charged.

Charges laid