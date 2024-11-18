'200 Trees for 200 Years': Carolinian Forest constructed on Port Stanley, Ont. waterfront

The first grove has been created for the home of a new Carolinian Forest on the berm in Port Stanley, Ont.

"This year is Port Stanley's 200th anniversary, so it's 200 Trees For 200 years,” said Nancy Moore, chair of the 200 Trees for 200 Years project. “This is phase one of hopefully another phase to come. We'll be putting in more trees, so this will be our mini forest that will be here for generations.”

The Port Stanley Village Association (PSVA) partnered with the ECO (Environmental Collaborative Opportunities) class at Kettle Creek Public School (KCPS) to preserve the Lake Erie waterfront green space.

“In 2017 we had an idea that maybe we could build a forest, and it was a big idea and a big dream,” said Jayna Basson, the ECO teacher at KCPS. “Talking to the kids today, they can't believe that it actually happened.”

Monday morning, a few of the original students from KCPS -some who are now in university- were able to see their dream become reality.

Five Silver Maple trees have been planted on the berm in Port Stanley, Ont. as part of the ‘200 Trees for 200 Years’ project, seen on Nov. 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Our idea first was to stop the development and keep this as a green space,” said 18-year-old Ciara Laverty. “When I went to Kettle Creek, our school was so adamant on having green spaces. We had like a ‘no-mow zone,’ which was you couldn't cut the grass, it was for wildlife. We wanted to preserve the land as best we could. To see this today is crazy.”

Each of the last seven years, a new Grade 7-8 class has inherited the project.

“I'm excited because we're the class that gets to plant the trees and carry on the legacy,” said Bentley Weir, who is a current student in the ECO class.

Since the project’s inception, the group was able to raise nearly $200,000 to make this idea a reality. They did it through fundraising, private donations, and the students applying for government grants.

Moore added that many people in the community have worked alongside the PVSA to lower the costs. The soil is all being brought over from new Kokomo Beach development, and Second Nature Land Design drastically reduced their price of the work being done on site.

Large trees ready to be planted in a grove are on site at the berm in Port Stanley, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I get emotional thinking about it because it really is a dream,” said Basson, who is the remaining teacher of the original four in Thames Valley District School Board who instructs through an environmental lens.

They do a lot of outdoor activities and experiences along with working with members of the community.

“It’s a huge, effort, a legacy from class to class over all these years,” added Basson. “I can't believe I'm standing here, and the trees are standing here too.”

The forest will consist of five different types of trees. Silver Maple, Sugar Maple, Sycamore, Hickory, and Basswood will all be planted.

“It is amazing that this is going to be here for generations,” said Moore. “I am sixth generation Port Stanley, and I know my parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and I would just be thrilled that this is happening.”

Later this month, the kids from KCPS will be on the berm to get their hands dirty. They will be planting shrubs around the groves that will help to protect the trees.