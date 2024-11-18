Delays reported in London's yard waste collection

There's no need to worry if you're yard waste bags are still sitting at the curb.

The City of London says its leaf and yard waste materials collection program is experiencing a delay due to an increase in the number of bags placed out.

"The warm weather in late October caused more leaves to be bagged in a similar period which created a peak of materials in the last few weeks and requires additional time to collect," reads a statement from the city.

The statement goes on to say the third collection in Zone A for Byron, Westmount and Oakridge, is 95 per cent done and crews will head to Zone B, north and north central London, starting Tuesday.

Collection zones C and D will start as soon as B is done.

If pick up isn't happening quick enough for you, yard waste can also be taken to the EnviroDepot, free of charge.