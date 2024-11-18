LONDON
London

    • Commercial vehicles collide in Oxford County, minor injuries reported

    Minor injuries are reported after a crash between two commercial vehicles just north of Thamesford. Nov, 18, 2024. (Source: OPP) Minor injuries are reported after a crash between two commercial vehicles just north of Thamesford. Nov, 18, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Minor injuries are reported following a crash between commercial vehicles in Zorra Township.

    Oxford OPP report being no scene in the area of Road 74 and 19th Line about five minutes north of Thamesford, where two vehicles collided.

    According to police, three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Road 74 is closed between the 15th Line and 23rd Line.

    Updates will be provided as they become available. 

