Commercial vehicles collide in Oxford County, minor injuries reported
Minor injuries are reported following a crash between commercial vehicles in Zorra Township.
Oxford OPP report being no scene in the area of Road 74 and 19th Line about five minutes north of Thamesford, where two vehicles collided.
According to police, three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Road 74 is closed between the 15th Line and 23rd Line.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law enforcement foils alleged assassination attempt of human rights activist Irwin Cotler by agents of Iran
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Canada Post, union to meet mediator Monday in effort to end strike
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Ticket scam west of Toronto costs 40 people more than $70K
Dozens of people in Halton Region are out tens of thousands of dollars after buying fake or nonexistent tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Toronto, police say.
Fall storm could bring 'hurricane force' winds to B.C., forecasters say
Environment Canada is warning about an intensifying storm that is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies
An Israeli airstrike late Monday slammed into a densely populated residential area in Lebanon's capital close to the UN headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister's office and several embassies.
Tropicana fans are ditching the brand after a bottle redesign
Tropicana customers are in revolt over an orange juice bottle redesign. Again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.