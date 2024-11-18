LONDON
    • Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning

    A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning.

    According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.

    Fog is expected to dissipate throughout the morning — those travelling should be prepared to slow down while driving, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected today with a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.

    The normal high for this time of year is 6 C and the low around -1 C.

    Fog advisory in effect for Nov. 18, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)

