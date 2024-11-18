Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning.
According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
Fog is expected to dissipate throughout the morning — those travelling should be prepared to slow down while driving, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected today with a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.
The normal high for this time of year is 6 C and the low around -1 C.
Fog advisory in effect for Nov. 18, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Canada Post, union to meet mediator Monday in effort to end strike
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Ticket scam west of Toronto costs 40 people more than $70K
Dozens of people in Halton Region are out tens of thousands of dollars after buying fake or nonexistent tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Toronto, police say.
Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies
An Israeli airstrike late Monday slammed into a densely populated residential area in Lebanon's capital close to the UN headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister's office and several embassies.
Fall storm could bring 'hurricane force' winds to B.C., forecasters say
Environment Canada is warning about an intensifying storm that is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Tropicana fans are ditching the brand after a bottle redesign
Tropicana customers are in revolt over an orange juice bottle redesign. Again.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons
The Kremlin warned Monday that President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds "fuel to the fire" of the war and would escalate international tensions even higher.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.