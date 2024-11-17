LONDON
Festive celebrations in London, starting next Friday

Festive lights in Victoria Park (Source: City of London) Festive lights in Victoria Park (Source: City of London)
London will have lots of events on tap to celebrate the holiday season this winter with a variety of festive offerings.

The kickoff to the holiday season takes place on Friday, Nov. 29 with the annual Lighting of the Lights in Victoria Park. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., and will see the park transform with over 75,000 coloured lights, a variety of displays, festive music, food trucks and more.

Later that evening, the Covent Garden Market will be hosting it’s annual Holly Jolly Market, with a tree lighting ceremony, at 7:45 p.m.

There will be local artisan and food vendors, cozy fire pits around the square, live music, and lights displays.

A carousel outside of Canada Life Place (Source: City of London)

The festive celebrations aren’t limited to Friday, there will also be a variety of free activities throughout November and December to celebrate the season.

  • Carousel Rides outside of Canada Life Place – Friday, December 6, to Sunday December 16
  • Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – outside of Covent Garden Market
  • Market Lane will be transformed into Candy Cane Lane (starting November 29)
  • Outdoor Skating in Victoria Park

New Years Eve in Victoria Park will wrap up the festivities with a bang, with fireworks, free outdoor skating, live music, and entertainment.

For more information, head to downtownfortheholidays.ca 

