Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg

    An assault in Tillsonburg has sent two people to the hospital and resulted in multiple charges.

    Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.

    Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 21-year-old faces charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and more.

    The accused is held in custody pending bail hearing. 

