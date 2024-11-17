Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg

An assault in Tillsonburg has sent two people to the hospital and resulted in multiple charges.

Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old faces charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and more.

The accused is held in custody pending bail hearing.