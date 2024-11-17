Thames Centre celebrates the planting of 15,000 trees in 2024

The Municipality of Thames Centre has set a goal of planting 50,000 trees in the next 25 years – and they’re well on their way to meeting that goal.

In 2024, the municipality planted 15,000 trees – if the same number of trees were planted every year, the municipality would meet it’s goal within less than four years. Although plans for next year have not yet been made, the initial push has set Thames Centre up for success.

“The planting of 15,000 trees marks a significant step forward in the implementation of Council’s Strategic Plan and its commitment to a greener, healthier community,” said David Barrick, Chief Administrative Officer. "From a staff perspective, this initiative can only be made possible through meaningful partnerships. Together, we are creating green spaces that will benefit generations to come, contributing to cleaner air, more biodiverse habitats, and improved quality of life for all residents.”

Set out at their January 12, 2024 council meeting, the official tree planting plan hopes to protect existing trees, as well as working to re-establish the Carolinian forests found in the region.

The Government of Canada estimates that more than 50 per cent of federally listed species at risk occur in Ontario’s Carolinian Zone.

“Tree planting and habitat restoration were identified as two of the environmental issues most important to the people in our community in our environmental survey,” said Lockie. “Tree planting was also one of the most popular topics of discussion at the in-person Green Town Hall Meetings that were held in October. Taking action on tree planting is taking care of one of the top environmental priorities in our community.”

Surveys conducted by the municipality have indicated that 84 per cent of online respondents think habitat restoration is important, and 73 per cent identified the tree planting plan as important.