Plenty of ties to Southwestern Ont. competing in 111th Grey Cup game in Vancouver

Will Nick Hallett of London make a key interception? Or will former Western Mustang Lirim Hajrullahu split the uprights for the winning field goal?

There are plenty of local ties to keep an eye on during Sunday night’s 111th Grey Cup game on TSN in Vancouver, BC.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are making their fifth straight appearance in the CFL Championship game and will face the Toronto Argonauts in a rematch of the 2022 final, where Toronto held on for a 24-23 victory.

The Argos have a roster with three former Western Mustangs who all play key roles.

Lirim Hajrullahu, now in his 11th professional season, is back for a second stint with the Argos after bouncing back and forth between NFL teams and their practice squads.

Hajrullahu, who went 55-61 on field goals this season, can imagine kicking the winning field goal, just like he did for Toronto in 2017

"As a kicker you strive for those moments, you want to be put in those positions where guys trust you to make those final kicks," he told the Canadian Press this week. "That's one of the main reasons why I was brought here.

"So whether we kick one field goal or eight, I'm preparing the same way, just go one-for-one on every kick."

A 109th Grey Cup sticker is attached to Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Dylan Giffen’s helmet while Toronto Argonauts practices ahead of the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu)

Dylan Giffen of Strathroy, Ont. is the starting left guard. He is in his fourth season with Toronto after being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 CFL Draft. He won the Grey Cup in 2022.

On defence, former Mustangs linebacker Fraser Sopik is in his first season with Toronto after playing three years with the Calgary Stampeders. Sopik made 57 tackles on defence in 2024, had one sack and added another six stops on special teams.

On the opposing side of the ball, Nick Hallett is a local graduate of Sir Frederick Banting S.S., he went on to play college football at the University of Toronto before going on to his term as a professional in the CFL.

Historically, Hallett only knows Grey Cup appearances. In his fifth year in the CFL, Hallett’s Blue Bombers have appeared in the title game every season he’s played. He’s a two-time champion having won in 2019 and 2021 but has lost his last two.

His brother Noah Hallett, who won the Grey Cup in 2021 and played 12 games this season was left off the title game roster due to a knee injury.

Kyle Walters of St. Thomas, Ont. is the man who has built this Blue Bombers dynasty, leading them to five straight title games.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters, left, congratulates Tony Jones (33) after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL Western Conference final in Winnipeg Saturday, November 9, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

“It was a wild offseason, and we knew this offseason was going to be a challenge,” Walters, the Bombers general manager told media this week.

“In looking back at February and how this team began to change in free agency. “We knew there was going to be transition. We knew we had to get younger at certain spots and we knew we had to get cheaper at certain spots… We also had Plans B and Plans C in place but that was wild from year with how it all goes down in February.”

More than 50,000 spectators are expected at BC Place with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m.