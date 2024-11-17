Plenty of ties to Southwestern Ont. competing in 111th Grey Cup game in Vancouver
Will Nick Hallett of London make a key interception? Or will former Western Mustang Lirim Hajrullahu split the uprights for the winning field goal?
There are plenty of local ties to keep an eye on during Sunday night’s 111th Grey Cup game on TSN in Vancouver, BC.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are making their fifth straight appearance in the CFL Championship game and will face the Toronto Argonauts in a rematch of the 2022 final, where Toronto held on for a 24-23 victory.
The Argos have a roster with three former Western Mustangs who all play key roles.
Lirim Hajrullahu, now in his 11th professional season, is back for a second stint with the Argos after bouncing back and forth between NFL teams and their practice squads.
Hajrullahu, who went 55-61 on field goals this season, can imagine kicking the winning field goal, just like he did for Toronto in 2017
"As a kicker you strive for those moments, you want to be put in those positions where guys trust you to make those final kicks," he told the Canadian Press this week. "That's one of the main reasons why I was brought here.
"So whether we kick one field goal or eight, I'm preparing the same way, just go one-for-one on every kick."
A 109th Grey Cup sticker is attached to Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Dylan Giffen’s helmet while Toronto Argonauts practices ahead of the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu)
Dylan Giffen of Strathroy, Ont. is the starting left guard. He is in his fourth season with Toronto after being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 CFL Draft. He won the Grey Cup in 2022.
On defence, former Mustangs linebacker Fraser Sopik is in his first season with Toronto after playing three years with the Calgary Stampeders. Sopik made 57 tackles on defence in 2024, had one sack and added another six stops on special teams.
On the opposing side of the ball, Nick Hallett is a local graduate of Sir Frederick Banting S.S., he went on to play college football at the University of Toronto before going on to his term as a professional in the CFL.
Historically, Hallett only knows Grey Cup appearances. In his fifth year in the CFL, Hallett’s Blue Bombers have appeared in the title game every season he’s played. He’s a two-time champion having won in 2019 and 2021 but has lost his last two.
His brother Noah Hallett, who won the Grey Cup in 2021 and played 12 games this season was left off the title game roster due to a knee injury.
Kyle Walters of St. Thomas, Ont. is the man who has built this Blue Bombers dynasty, leading them to five straight title games.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters, left, congratulates Tony Jones (33) after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL Western Conference final in Winnipeg Saturday, November 9, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
“It was a wild offseason, and we knew this offseason was going to be a challenge,” Walters, the Bombers general manager told media this week.
“In looking back at February and how this team began to change in free agency. “We knew there was going to be transition. We knew we had to get younger at certain spots and we knew we had to get cheaper at certain spots… We also had Plans B and Plans C in place but that was wild from year with how it all goes down in February.”
More than 50,000 spectators are expected at BC Place with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.
Apparent Taylor Swift ticket scam targets hundreds who claim to be out $300K
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
Biden authorizes Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike even deeper inside Russia, the latest easing of limitations meant to prevent the conflict from further spiraling, according to one U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.
Canadian baby and toddler sleepwear recalled, risk of catching fire: Health Canada
Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the government, without anyone in Parliament casting a vote.
Doctors say RFK Jr.'s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.
Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million
Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.
Winnipeg man charged with biting police officer during investigation
Winnipeg police have charged a man after an officer was bit during an investigation earlier this year.
Trump's Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says
Pete Hegseth, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth's lawyer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.