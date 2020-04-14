LONDON, ONT. -- It's been quite a journey for Lirim Hajrullahu to reach his dream, but the former Western Mustang has just signed an NFL contract.

From war torn Kosovo in the late 1990s, to southwestern Ontario, and now the City of Angels.

Hajrullahu has signed a three-year contract to kick for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

"I'm getting goosebumps hearing you talk about that," says Hajrullahu, a former Western Mustang.

After leaving Western in 2013, Hajrullahu kicked for six seasons in the CFL. This past year, the Hamilton Tiger Cats granted him his release to pursue his dreams of playing "on Sundays."

"I was happy they allowed me to pursue it," says Hajrullahu, who had to be released because the NFL would not sign players who were under an option-year contract.

Lirim attended a couple of NFL combine camps to show off his skills in front of 40 scouts, and 27 NFL teams.

He was lucky that he attended because a few days later the airports were shut down due to COVID-19 and he says had he not been in front of those scouts, it would have been difficult to earn a contract.

He says it gave him an upper leg on college players who are unable to attend 'pro days.'

"I had five teams interested, and ultimately I chose the Rams," says Hajrullahu. "The funny thing is about a half-hour after I signed, another team called me back and they couldn't believe they missed out by just a few hours."

Hajrullahu will join just a few other Mustangs to play in the NFL. Tyrone Williams, Tim Tindale, Vaughn Martin and Tyler Varga all suited up at the highest level.

Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall says Hajrullahu stays in close contact with his former university program.

"He texted me when he signed, and I told him that the Rams were my favourite team growing up," says Marshall.

"He's such a legend here that he was to be inducted this Friday in our Wall of Champions. It's a great honour and unfortunately we had to postpone it, but he will still be inducted at some point."

Hajrullahu was a star with the Mustangs. As a rookie he kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to win the Yates Cup for Western 26-25 over the Ottawa Gee Gees in the nation's capital.

He was also clutch in the CFL, booting the game-winning field goal in the 2017 Grey Cup for the Toronto Argonauts.

There will be a few differences between the Canadian game and playing for the Rams. One will be the size of the crowds and the audience watching at home on TV. Another is the fact that they don't kick field goals off a tee in the NFL.

"This past year I kicked off the ground, to prove to myself and to the NFL that it's not a big difference," says Hajrullahu.

"I had a better percentage by going off the ground. I was also doubling as a punter, so if I focus solely on kicking, I'm hoping I get that 90 per cent barrier."

It's been a long journey to his point for the soon to be 30-year-old. He was born in Kosovo, but when he was just nine years old, his family was forced to flee as Serbian forces attacked their region.

The war in Kosovo saw 11,000 people killed in a battle that lasted 18 months in the late 1990s.

They ended up choosing Canada over the U.S and settled in St. Catharines, Ont.

Now, 20 years later, he's looking forward to kicking in the brand new Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"This is the perfect scenario," says Hajrullahu. "The Rams kicker [Greg] Zuerlein just recently signed with Dallas, so that opened up LA."

He'll be in an open competition with Austin MacGinnis. The 24-year-old made all 10 of his kicks in the XFL.

"I only have to compete with one other guy and I'm glad he's not an NFL veteran," says Hajrullahu. "This gives me open chance to show them what I've got. I'll be training my butt off until that comes."

And asked during this pandemic where he is able to find a place to kick. He responded with a laugh and a joke.

"What's the old saying? If I told you I’d have to kill you."