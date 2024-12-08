Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield

A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.

“I got a call from my neighbor up top here, and she said the police are out here. This is around 9:00 this morning, and I came out and looked and the roof had collapsed,” said Ray Bauer, who lives and works directly across the street from the Albion.

No one is exactly certain when, but sometime overnight or very early Sunday morning, the roof of the Albion Hotel on Bayfield’s Main Street collapsed.

There was no one in the building when the roof collapsed and no one was injured, but the damage left behind is extensive. The future of the building and popular business is in question.

“We went to the Albion last night for dinner. Just to get some spinach dip. They have the best spinach dip. And then we got some news this morning that the roof fell off. It’s crazy,” said Michelle and Olivia Anjema, who frequent the Albion’s main floor restaurant and pub.

Building officials on scene say they’ll have to try and get a look inside the building to see just how extensive the damage is to the rest of the historic hotel and restaurant before determining next steps. The Albion’s owner said he’s still in shock, but is happy no one was hurt.

Part of the Albion’s roof is resting on the roof of the nearby Black Dog Restaurant, meaning it too is closed until further notice.

“It's never a good time, but it's before Christmas and people are out and about and, you know, Christmas parties are happening and that kind of thing. So it's, it's unfortunate, but the community will come together and help them,” said Bauer.

The Albion Hotel was built in the early 1840s, with the second story added in 1856. It’s been a staple on Bayfield’s Heritage Main Street for more than 145 years. It’s future, however, is very much in doubt.

“This is like the heart of Bayfield, right? So we've got memories. It's a favorite. Sad, right. Very sad. I hope they can rebuild it, and it'll reopen quickly. But yeah, who knows, who knows,” said the Anjema family.

Bauer, who is also an insurance broker, said he’s aware of some barns across the region who’ve had their roofs collapse this week as well under the weight of heavy snow and now rain.

He said it’s time for folks to look upward and remove some of that snow load from their roofs as soon as possible.

“Check your roofs,” he said.

While decisions are made about what to do about the Albion and its collapsed roof, a small section of Bayfield’s Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

That hasn’t stopped a steady stream of Bayfield residents and winter tourists from commiserating in front of the Albion all day long. Some fearing they’ve had their last meal at the iconic hotel and restaurant that’s been serving Bayfield food and cheer for more than a century.