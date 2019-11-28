LONDON, Ont - Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a school bus and a vehicle at an intersection near Western University.

The collision occured just before 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Coombs Avenue and Sarnia Road.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, and as a result a second bus was brought in for the students.

University Heights Public School is just down the road on Coombs Avenue.

According to EMS no one on the bus has been reported injured. It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.

More to come...