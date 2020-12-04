LONDON, ONT. -- Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

On Saturday, the Blow-Ups of Byron – a self-guided Santa Tour will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m.

The tour of Christmas inflatables begins at 2 Tanglewood Avenue and ends at 15 Conifer Crescent.

There is no charge for this event, but a food donation is welcome as Scholars in London will donate $1000 to the London Food Bank if the community can fill two trucks with non-perishable food items.

Food donations can be dropped off at 15 Conifer Crescent.

Free coffee from Fade to Black Coffee will be provided at the start of the route.

Although this event does take place outdoors, remember COVID-19 restrictions and be sure to keep physically distant from one another during the tour.