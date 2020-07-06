WINGHAM, ONT. -- A home has been destroyed by fire in Walkerton, Ont.

Crews were called to a home on Victoria Street in Walkerton around 1 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

Due to the intensity of the fire, the Walkerton Fire Department called in firefighters from Elmwood, Mildmay, and Hanover to help battle the blaze.

Thankfully there were no injuries as a result of the fire, but paramedics were on scene throughout the afternoon, to assist any firefighters dealing with heat exhaustion.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started the blaze.