St. Thomas police investigating armed robbery

St. Thomas police say that they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday.

In the evening, police were contacted by a resident that reported they were approached by a man in the downtown core selling clothing out of his car.

Police say that the victim entered the assailant’s car to discuss the purchase, and a weapon was brandished, at which time the victim turned cash over to the suspect.

The vehicle is described as a smaller, dark coloured SUV.

The investigation is ongoing – anyone with information is asked to contact police.