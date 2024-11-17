Festive celebrations in London, starting this Friday

London will have lots of events on tap to celebrate the holiday season this winter – with a variety of festive offerings.

The kickoff to the holiday season takes place on Friday, November 29 with the annual Lighting of the Lights in Victoria Park. That starts at 5:30 p.m., and will see the park transform with over 75,000 coloured lights, a variety of displays, festive music, food trucks and more.

Later that evening, the Covent Garden Market will be hosting it’s annual Holly Jolly Market, with a tree lighting ceremony, at 7:45 p.m.

There will be local artisan and food vendors, cozy fire pits around the square, live music, and lights displays.

A carousel outside of Canada Life Place (Source: City of London)

The festive celebrations aren’t limited to Friday, there will also be a variety of free activities throughout November and December to celebrate the season.

Carousel Rides outside of Canada Life Place – Friday, December 6, to Sunday December 16

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – outside of Covent Garden Market

Market Lane will be transformed into Candy Cane Lane (starting November 29)

Outdoor Skating in Victoria Park

New Years Eve in Victoria Park will wrap up the festivities with a bang, with fireworks, free outdoor skating, live music, and entertainment.

For more information, head to downtownfortheholidays.ca