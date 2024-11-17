Festive celebrations in London, starting this Friday
London will have lots of events on tap to celebrate the holiday season this winter – with a variety of festive offerings.
The kickoff to the holiday season takes place on Friday, November 29 with the annual Lighting of the Lights in Victoria Park. That starts at 5:30 p.m., and will see the park transform with over 75,000 coloured lights, a variety of displays, festive music, food trucks and more.
Later that evening, the Covent Garden Market will be hosting it’s annual Holly Jolly Market, with a tree lighting ceremony, at 7:45 p.m.
There will be local artisan and food vendors, cozy fire pits around the square, live music, and lights displays.
A carousel outside of Canada Life Place (Source: City of London)
The festive celebrations aren’t limited to Friday, there will also be a variety of free activities throughout November and December to celebrate the season.
- Carousel Rides outside of Canada Life Place – Friday, December 6, to Sunday December 16
- Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – outside of Covent Garden Market
- Market Lane will be transformed into Candy Cane Lane (starting November 29)
- Outdoor Skating in Victoria Park
New Years Eve in Victoria Park will wrap up the festivities with a bang, with fireworks, free outdoor skating, live music, and entertainment.
For more information, head to downtownfortheholidays.ca
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Biden authorizes Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons.
Apparent Taylor Swift ticket scam targets hundreds who claim to be out $300K
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots leaves 1 dead and dozens sickened across the U.S.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.
Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers begin battle as 111th Grey Cup kicks off
The 111th Grey Cup has kicked off at B.C. Place Stadium with the Toronto Argonauts facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million
Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.