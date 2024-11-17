LONDON
London

Festive celebrations in London, starting this Friday

Festive lights in Victoria Park (Source: City of London) Festive lights in Victoria Park (Source: City of London)
Share

London will have lots of events on tap to celebrate the holiday season this winter – with a variety of festive offerings.

The kickoff to the holiday season takes place on Friday, November 29 with the annual Lighting of the Lights in Victoria Park. That starts at 5:30 p.m., and will see the park transform with over 75,000 coloured lights, a variety of displays, festive music, food trucks and more.

Later that evening, the Covent Garden Market will be hosting it’s annual Holly Jolly Market, with a tree lighting ceremony, at 7:45 p.m.

There will be local artisan and food vendors, cozy fire pits around the square, live music, and lights displays.

A carousel outside of Canada Life Place (Source: City of London)

The festive celebrations aren’t limited to Friday, there will also be a variety of free activities throughout November and December to celebrate the season.

  • Carousel Rides outside of Canada Life Place – Friday, December 6, to Sunday December 16
  • Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – outside of Covent Garden Market
  • Market Lane will be transformed into Candy Cane Lane (starting November 29)
  • Outdoor Skating in Victoria Park

New Years Eve in Victoria Park will wrap up the festivities with a bang, with fireworks, free outdoor skating, live music, and entertainment.

For more information, head to downtownfortheholidays.ca 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News