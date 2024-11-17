LONDON
London

    Easton Cowan point streak reaches 51 games as London Knights win 11th straight game

    A file photo of players from the London Knights on the ice, November 1, 2024 (Source: Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography) A file photo of players from the London Knights on the ice, November 1, 2024 (Source: Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography)
    Easton Cowan had a goal and an assist extending his point streak to 51 games as the London Knights blanked the Guelph Storm 4-0 Saturday at the Sleeman Centre.

    It’s 11 straight victories for the defending OHL champions who added Kasper Haltunnen back to their lineup, playing on a line with Cowan and captain Denver Barkey.

    Haltunnen,19, a San Jose Sharks prospect made an immediate impact recording two assists.

    Goaltender Austin Elliot stopped 28 shots to improve to 7-0 in a Knights uniform as the Knights climbed to within one point of Kitchener for the most points in the league ahead of a matchup with the Rangers Tuesday.

    After a 4-4 start while they were waiting for their NHL draft picks to return, the Knights have now assembled what appears to be the deepest roster of talent in the league.

    With the addition of Haltunnen, they have 12 NHL draft picks playing every night.

    Cowan is just one game away from tying the second Jim Fox’s mark of 52 games (1979-1980) Tuesday night in Kitchener and is four behind the all-time record of 55 set by Doug Gilmour in 1982-1983. 

