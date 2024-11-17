LONDON
London

    LPS cleared of wrongdoing after officer collides with pickup truck on Hamilton Road

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    A London Police Officer has been cleared of wrongdoing following a collision in June.

    According to a report from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), on June 15, 2024, while en-route to an emergency call, an officer entered the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road on a red light, and struck a pickup truck.

    The passenger - a 67-year-old woman – broke her sternum in the collision.

    According to the SIU, video footage showed that the officer did not come to a complete stop, however the Director Joseph Martino concluded that the act “was not of a magnitude to amount to marked departure from a reasonable standard of care.”

    The failure of the officer to ensure that all traffic had stopped prior to his entry into the intersection was deemed a ‘momentary lapse in judgement.’ 

