Investigators on scene of 'suspicious' London house fire

London police are calling a residential fire in the city, "suspicious."

Police and fire investigators were om scene Tuesday, at a home in west London where around 7:30 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 24 Gower St. near Oxford Street.

Fire officials said the house has been unoccupied for some time and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

An official damage estimate hasn't been released but London fire told CTV News, it's expected to be over $200,000.

More details will be provided as they become available.