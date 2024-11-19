LONDON
London

    • Investigators on scene of 'suspicious' London house fire

    

    London police are calling a residential fire in the city, "suspicious."

    Police and fire investigators were om scene Tuesday, at a home in west London where around 7:30 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 24 Gower St. near Oxford Street.

    Fire officials said the house has been unoccupied for some time and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

    An official damage estimate hasn't been released but London fire told CTV News, it's expected to be over $200,000.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

