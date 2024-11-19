Investigators on scene of 'suspicious' London house fire
London police are calling a residential fire in the city, "suspicious."
Police and fire investigators were om scene Tuesday, at a home in west London where around 7:30 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 24 Gower St. near Oxford Street.
Fire officials said the house has been unoccupied for some time and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
An official damage estimate hasn't been released but London fire told CTV News, it's expected to be over $200,000.
More details will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
Sitting too much linked to heart disease –– even if you work out, according to new study
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
Trump and Musk solidify their bond with Texas trip for rocket launch
Donald Trump headed to Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday to watch one of Elon Musk ’s companies test its Starship rocket, the latest sign if a deepening bond between the president-elect and the world's richest man.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Watch Cruise ship tilts, causing panic as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
Canadian inflation back at 2 per cent ahead of year-end interest rate decision
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.