Ho, ho, who decorated the St. Thomas police station?

St. Thomas police say an individual attended police headquarters late Sunday night or early Monday morning and committed what they’re calling a “festive act of mischief.”

The person of interest proceeded to hang Christmas lights across the property in what police say appeared to be an attempt to spread holiday cheer without prior authorization.

While officers appreciate the spirit of the season, “we take unauthorized decorating very seriously.”

The suspect is described as approximately 6’5”, wearing dark clothing, and, according to local sources, is “notoriously bad at Christmas trivia.”

Video surveillance of the incident is being reviewed as police continue to investigate.

*Police say their comments were written with satire, to spark a little holiday joy