LONDON
London

    • Cowan scores late to keep the point streak alive in Knights win

    Share

    The London Knights got a win over rival Kitchener on Tuesday night.

    Final score was 3-1 with London getting one goal per period, coming from Oliver Bonk, Sam Dickinson and Easton Cowan.

    Cowan scored with just 30 seconds left in regulation to keep his point streak alive at 52 games.

    The Knights have now won 12 straight games and sit at the top of the CHL rankings as of Tuesday.

    Next action for London is back home Friday night hosting Owen Sound.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    U.S. will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines against Russian forces

    The Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied antipersonnel land mines to help it slow Russia’s battlefield progress in the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as the U.S. and some other Western embassies in Kyiv stayed closed after a threat of a major Russian aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News