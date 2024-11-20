Cowan scores late to keep the point streak alive in Knights win

The London Knights got a win over rival Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Final score was 3-1 with London getting one goal per period, coming from Oliver Bonk, Sam Dickinson and Easton Cowan.

Cowan scored with just 30 seconds left in regulation to keep his point streak alive at 52 games.

The Knights have now won 12 straight games and sit at the top of the CHL rankings as of Tuesday.

Next action for London is back home Friday night hosting Owen Sound.