Cowan scores late to keep the point streak alive in Knights win
The London Knights got a win over rival Kitchener on Tuesday night.
Final score was 3-1 with London getting one goal per period, coming from Oliver Bonk, Sam Dickinson and Easton Cowan.
Cowan scored with just 30 seconds left in regulation to keep his point streak alive at 52 games.
The Knights have now won 12 straight games and sit at the top of the CHL rankings as of Tuesday.
Next action for London is back home Friday night hosting Owen Sound.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
Contraband valued at over $102K seized from Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000.
U.S. will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines against Russian forces
The Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied antipersonnel land mines to help it slow Russia’s battlefield progress in the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as the U.S. and some other Western embassies in Kyiv stayed closed after a threat of a major Russian aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Two undersea cables in Baltic Sea disrupted, sparking warnings of possible 'hybrid warfare'
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
One Direction stars gather for funeral of ex-bandmate Liam Payne
Liam Payne's family, friends and former bandmates have come together to pay tribute to the British singer at his funeral in England on Wednesday, just over a month after the One Direction star died aged 31 in Argentina.
'I'm just tickled pink': Childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.