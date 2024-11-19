City seeks feedback from residents in subdivisions under construction
If you live in a neighbourhood that’s still under construction, you may not realize that most of the basic city services are the responsibility of the developer, as opposed to the city itself.
The city now wants to hear from residents in those so-called ‘unassumed subdivisions’ or ‘developer maintained’ subdivisions to find out what can be done better.
It’s asking residents in developer-maintained subdivisions to fill out an online form to share their experiences.
“[London is] one of the fastest growing municipalities in Canada, and with that comes this type of development,” said Jeff Shaughnessy, manager of Policy with London’s Planning and Economic Development Department. “You know, all you have to do is take a drive around the periphery of the city and you can see all the subdivision development activity. There are lots of people moving into these neighbourhoods, and the city’s here to help,” he said.
Developer-maintained subdivision in south London, seen on Nov. 19, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
The city assumes a subdivision once 70 per cent of the lots have been built out. Until then, the developer is responsible for services such as snow removal, clearing mud from the streets, or installing streetlights, to name a few.
“It’s not uncommon for us to receive phone calls throughout the city. ‘Streetlights aren’t working in my subdivision right now.’ We can go in and check whether it’s assumed or unassumed,” said Shaughnessy.
You can find out if you live in a developer-maintained subdivision by checking a city map, hit 'Layer List,' then scroll down to 'Subdivision Assumption Status.' Developer-maintained subdivisions will be highlighted in red.
The online feedback form is available until Dec. 16.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
'It's not about me': Human rights activist Irwin Cotler on alleged Iranian assassination plot
Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler — who was the target of an alleged foiled assassination plot by agents of Iran — says he isn’t concerned about the alleged threats, because he has confidence in his protective detail.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.