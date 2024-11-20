Fire investigation concludes, deemed 'accidental in nature'
A fire previously described as suspicious, has now been called accidental.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to a home on Gower Street near Oxford Street west.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
After a full investigation, London police said Wednesday the fire was, "accidental in nature," and is no longer considered suspicious.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
'I'm sure Randy can answer': Liberal MPs defer to Boissonnault, PM Trudeau amid resignation calls
As the Indigenous claims controversy surrounding Randy Boissonnault continues to unfold, his colleagues are deferring questions about the embattled cabinet minister to him, and the prime minister.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
BREAKING Canada closes embassy in Ukraine after U.S. receives information on 'potential significant air attack'
The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine, located in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended in-person services after U.S. officials there warned they'd received information about a 'potential significant air attack,' cautioning citizens to shelter in place if they hear an air alert.
Susan Smith to ask parole board for her freedom after serving 30 years for drowning her children
Susan Smith, the South Carolina mother convicted of killing her two sons by rolling her car into a lake in 1994 with the boys strapped in their seats inside, will ask a parole board for her freedom on Wednesday.
Leon's, The Brick under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing'
Popular furniture and appliance retailers Leon's Furniture Limited and its subsidiary, The Brick Warehouse LP, are under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing.'
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.