    • Fire investigation concludes, deemed 'accidental in nature'

    Investigators are on scene after a fire at a home on Gower Street in London, Ont. Nov. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Investigators are on scene after a fire at a home on Gower Street in London, Ont. Nov. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    A fire previously described as suspicious, has now been called accidental.

    Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to a home on Gower Street near Oxford Street west.

    Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

    After a full investigation, London police said Wednesday the fire was, "accidental in nature," and is no longer considered suspicious.

