Shooting incident under investigation in London

A shooting investigation is underway after a London resident found bullet holes in their home.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a person called 911 to report finding what they believed to be bullet holes in their home, after hearing several loud bangs.

Officers went to the scene in the area of Briarhill Avenue and Huron Street to find evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is now in the hands of the Guns and Gans Section of London police.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Briarhill Avenue between Melsandra Avenue and Huron Street between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, are asked to contact police.